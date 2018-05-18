AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 761 Shares of TransDigm Group (TDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) by 234.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSE TDG opened at $324.33 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $323.47 and a 12 month high of $325.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $356.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.12, for a total transaction of $3,111,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.78, for a total transaction of $1,618,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,600 shares of company stock worth $34,139,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

