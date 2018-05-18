AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 12,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1,222.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $31.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

