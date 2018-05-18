Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies traded up $0.30, hitting $6.30, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,886. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.64.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,571.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

