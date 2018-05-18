Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.87 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.27, hitting $13.09, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 36,126,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,779,402. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $12.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 41.01%. research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,973 shares of company stock worth $6,834,639. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,584 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,894,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,976,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

