Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.87 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.89.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices traded up $0.27, hitting $13.09, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 36,126,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,779,402. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $12.98.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 577,973 shares of company stock worth $6,834,639. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,623 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,142,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,584 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,894,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,976,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
