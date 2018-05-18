Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. develops, offers and implements environmental technologies, equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations. It operates in three principal business segments: Refined Coal, Emissions Control and CO2 capture. The company also offers dry sorbent injection systems to control SO2 and acid gases. It operates primarily in the United States along with its subsidiaries. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. formerly known as ADA-ES, Inc., is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions opened at $11.84 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.27. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 83.37%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 million. equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,286,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 557.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 375,336 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 156,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 79,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 83,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

