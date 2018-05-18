Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Netflix (NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 710.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total value of $231,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.25, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,230 shares of company stock worth $77,215,089. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $325.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.77 billion, a PE ratio of 260.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Netflix has a 12 month low of $325.21 and a 12 month high of $328.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Vetr cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.12.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

