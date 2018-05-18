Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Director Sells $139,050.00 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Director Peter A. Thompson sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics opened at $12.02 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.17. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 160.83%. equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $168,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

