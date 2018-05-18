ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Sells 21,308 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC cut its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,177,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,308 shares during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products makes up about 2.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products worth $42,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 20.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RFP opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.43. Resolute Forest Products Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $922.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Resolute Forest Products had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,837.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank set a $8.25 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers market, recycled bleached Kraft, and bleached hardwood Kraft pulp used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

