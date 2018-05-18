Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acer Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.33.

Acer Therapeutics stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACER. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,385,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

