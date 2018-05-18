Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) PT Set at $30.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ABEO opened at $21.45 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $21.00.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 878,969 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

