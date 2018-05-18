Abaxis (ABAX) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Abaxis in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abaxis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of Abaxis opened at $83.72 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Abaxis has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Abaxis will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of Abaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $355,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,012 shares of company stock worth $1,941,059. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Abaxis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Abaxis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abaxis by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Abaxis by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abaxis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

