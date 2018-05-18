Abaxis (ABAX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABAX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abaxis in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abaxis from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Abaxis opened at $83.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. Abaxis has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Abaxis will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Donald Peter Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $689,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Achim Henkel sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,012 shares of company stock worth $1,941,059 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Abaxis by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Abaxis by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Abaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Abaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

