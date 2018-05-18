A. Schulman (SHLM) Shares Bought by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 492.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in A. Schulman were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. Schulman by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of A. Schulman during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of A. Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. A. Schulman has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

A. Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.47). A. Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.57 million. analysts anticipate that A. Schulman will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. A. Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Longbow Research cut shares of A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of A. Schulman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of A. Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. Schulman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A. Schulman, Inc manufactures and supplies plastic compounds and resins. It offers custom performance colors, including standard and customized colors, organic and inorganic pigments, high chroma colors in translucent or opaque formats, and special effects. The company also provides engineered composites, such as bulk molding compounds, sheet molding compounds, and thick molding compounds, as well as high performance engineered structural composite solutions for original equipment manufacturers and custom molders.

