$92.96 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce $92.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $92.82 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $90.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year sales of $373.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.00 million to $373.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $371.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $373.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.52 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSF. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of AMERISAFE traded up $0.65, reaching $60.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,262. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.84. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $60.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $45,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $921,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $578,872 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,640,000.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.