6 Meridian Raises Position in Time Warner (TWX)

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,146 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Time Warner accounts for about 1.7% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $15,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Time Warner in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Time Warner during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Time Warner opened at $92.88 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Time Warner has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The media conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Time Warner will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Time Warner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Time Warner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWX. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.19.

Time Warner Profile

Time Warner Inc operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers.

