6 Meridian Has $7.28 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 47,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 275,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 4,701 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $270,025.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,629 shares of company stock worth $6,000,479. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26.

NYSE BK opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.