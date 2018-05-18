6 Meridian Buys 46,918 Shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (EPI)

6 Meridian lifted its stake in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond (NYSEARCA:EPI) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of EPI opened at $25.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Barclays Negative Dur US Aggregate Bond has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $25.86.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

