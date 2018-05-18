6 Meridian Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW)

6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF opened at $46.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $47.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

