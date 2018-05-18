$56.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella (AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $56.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $64.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $299.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.86 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $353.11 million per share, with estimates ranging from $327.48 million to $383.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of Ambarella opened at $49.68 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $50.56 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,024 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $319,693.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,882 shares of company stock valued at $738,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Ambarella by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

