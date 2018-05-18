500.Com (WBAI) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.23

Media stories about 500.Com (NYSE:WBAI) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 500.Com earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.0225419430859 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised 500.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

WBAI stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. 500.Com has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

500.Com (NYSE:WBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. 500.Com had a negative net margin of 209.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%.

About 500.Com

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the People's Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.

