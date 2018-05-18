50.7% Stake of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (BOMN) Maintained by Magnolia Capital Fund, LP

Magnolia Capital Fund, LP recently stated that they own 50.7% of BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) in a Schedule 13D/A disclosure that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, May 18th. The investor owns 11,008,265 shares of the stock worth about $298,544,147. The reporting parties listed on the disclosure included Magnolia Capital Fund, LP, Magnolia BOC I, LP, Magnolia BOC II, LP, The Magnolia Group, LLC and Adam K Peterson. The filing is available through EDGAR at this link.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter worth about $2,755,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 9,005,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the first quarter worth about $2,541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BOSTON OMAHA by 111.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA Corp has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $26.25.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 74.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp bought 1,568,884 shares of BOSTON OMAHA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,554,997.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About BOSTON OMAHA

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

