4,861 Shares in AT&T (T) Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 621.0% during the third quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 4,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

AT&T opened at $31.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . AT&T has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). AT&T had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

