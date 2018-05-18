$4.50 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $4.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $13.35 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $31.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 million to $65.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $84.48 million per share, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $104.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $64.18 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,720,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after purchasing an additional 259,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 176,425 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $5,831,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,638,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

