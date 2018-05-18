3i (III) Insider Purchases £2,425,000 in Stock

3i (LON:III) insider Simon Borrows purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 970 ($13.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,425,000 ($3,289,473.68).

Shares of 3I stock traded up GBX 971.32 ($13.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 980.40 ($13.30). 1,276,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,000. 3i has a 52 week low of GBX 694 ($9.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($13.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from 3I’s previous dividend of $8.00.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of 3I from GBX 1,030 ($13.97) to GBX 1,035 ($14.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($14.04) price target on shares of 3I in a report on Monday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 979.29 ($13.28).

About 3I

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins.

