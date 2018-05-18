38,565 Shares in S&P Global (SPGI) Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $197.66 on Friday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $196.84 and a twelve month high of $198.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded S&P Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 15,902 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total value of $3,056,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 890 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $167,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,997 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

