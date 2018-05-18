310,478 Shares in MuleSoft (MULE) Purchased by Chicago Capital Management LLC

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,655,000. MuleSoft accounts for 5.3% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in MuleSoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,023,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MuleSoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MuleSoft news, Director Ann L. Winblad sold 8,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $390,440.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,554.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory George Schott sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,509 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,730.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MuleSoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered MuleSoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MuleSoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered MuleSoft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered MuleSoft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MuleSoft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

MuleSoft opened at $44.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -66.52 and a beta of -3.73. MuleSoft has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

MuleSoft (NYSE:MULE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MuleSoft had a negative return on equity of 32.10% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. MuleSoft’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MuleSoft will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MuleSoft Company Profile

MuleSoft, Inc provides Anypoint Platform that allows customers to connect their applications, data, and devices in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform also enables a self-serve infrastructure through discoverable building blocks or nodes that can be used and reused to compose applications.

