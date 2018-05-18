$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Parker Hannifin (PH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Parker Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. Parker Hannifin posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $15.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker Hannifin.

Get Parker Hannifin alerts:

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Parker Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $232.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Parker Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Parker Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.40.

Shares of Parker Hannifin opened at $178.32 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.59. Parker Hannifin has a 1 year low of $176.17 and a 1 year high of $177.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Parker Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Parker Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.12, for a total value of $384,091.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.73, for a total value of $100,736.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,683 shares of company stock worth $1,508,854. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker Hannifin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Parker Hannifin by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.