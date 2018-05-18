$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Corp (PRTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $390,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $26.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $1.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $66.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $25.95 million to $121.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 606.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTA. ValuEngine upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price objective on Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura decreased their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of Prothena opened at $15.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.77. Prothena has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

