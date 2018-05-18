22,250 Shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,565,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 3,714,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,358,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 678,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 86,644 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 13,654 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $243,723.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $103,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,313 shares of company stock valued at $532,501 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 42.65 and a quick ratio of 42.65. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a net margin of 73.47% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

