$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,648,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $71.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $71.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
