$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (TSCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,648,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tractor Supply opened at $71.67 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

