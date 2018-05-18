$187.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global (DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) will post sales of $187.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.83 million and the lowest is $186.16 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $155.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $745.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.57 million to $748.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $761.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $747.72 million to $774.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 51.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.75%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.71 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Dine Brands Global opened at $71.93 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $72.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.72%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.19, for a total transaction of $30,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,880.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $1,538,218. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.