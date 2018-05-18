18,101 Shares in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 211,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals opened at $25.73 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

