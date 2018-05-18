12,552 Shares in BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust (BLJ) Acquired by Doliver Capital Advisors LP

Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BLJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Shares of BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust opened at $13.64 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and New Jersey gross income tax. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and New Jersey gross income taxes.

