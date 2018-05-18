11,600 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $32.00 price target on Louisiana-Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific opened at $27.77 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,743.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

