101 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $612,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $426,165,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $358,895,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $344,871,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $325,500,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $2,089.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,066.80 and a 12-month high of $2,082.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,190.01, for a total transaction of $646,052.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,186.98, for a total value of $7,936,550.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,469 shares of company stock worth $9,705,366 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.67 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,165.45.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

