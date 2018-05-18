-$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the highest is ($1.47). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.33) to ($5.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 565.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel sold 27,823 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,173,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.54, for a total transaction of $985,955.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,955.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $28,404,143 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

