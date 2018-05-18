$1.37 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.39. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,955. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $94.62 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $7,731,050.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,848,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,684 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,099,810.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,130.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,567 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,860 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after buying an additional 1,850,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,964 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,860 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $43,743,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

