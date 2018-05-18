0x (ZRX) Price Tops $1.24 on Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. 0x has a market cap of $657.95 million and $16.21 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00015338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, IDEX, Abucoins and Bittrex. During the last seven days, 0x has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00021175 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00717711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00176543 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00081998 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,782,310 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Hotbit, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Huobi, Abucoins, Koinex, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger, BigONE, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, DDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Zebpay, OTCBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, C2CX, Bittrex, Poloniex, Liqui, ChaoEX, Lykke Exchange, Mercatox, Gate.io, Paradex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

