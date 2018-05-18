$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proto Labs (PRLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,976.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 68.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $362,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 236.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $2,438,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs opened at $118.60 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $116.65 and a 52 week high of $118.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

