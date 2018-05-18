$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Properties Trust (MPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Medical Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $205.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.28.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. 1,566,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,543,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 201,620 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $772,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.