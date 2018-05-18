$0.04 EPS Expected for Alamos Gold (AGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Alamos Gold also posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.16 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,882,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,531,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,736,000 after buying an additional 250,386 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,033,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after buying an additional 369,000 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,486,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 448,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,299,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,499,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 46,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,905. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

