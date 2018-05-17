Zytronic (ZYT) Posts Earnings Results

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.70 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Zytronic had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Shares of LON:ZYT traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 407.50 ($5.53). The stock had a trading volume of 100,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,084. Zytronic has a 1-year low of GBX 400 ($5.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 635 ($8.61).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. It offers a range of secure encrypted touch sensors in transactional kiosks, curved interactive surfaces for casino cabinets, and rugged anti-microbial glass touch screens for leisure, digital signage, retail, surfaces, banking, and industrial applications.

