Zymeworks (ZYME) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a report published on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Zymeworks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.82.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of Zymeworks opened at $17.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 777,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $5,360,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.