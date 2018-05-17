Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 389.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,064 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,445,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,420,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 585,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Lau sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 242,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $4,999,482.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 262,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,520. 27.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

American Homes 4 Rent opened at $19.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

