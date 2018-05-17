Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Zoetis by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 430,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $88.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In related news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $625,413.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,923.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $82.85 on Thursday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $82.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

