Zoetis (ZTS) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 279,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 65,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Hilliard Lyons cut Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Zoetis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Zoetis opened at $82.85 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $82.05 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $3,034,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 35,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,889,416.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,437.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.