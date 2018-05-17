Zoës Kitchen (ZOES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zoës Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

Zoës Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. Zoës Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zoës Kitchen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zoës Kitchen opened at $16.35 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.48 million, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.30. Zoës Kitchen has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

In related news, major shareholder Misada Capital Flagship Fund L bought 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,421,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZOES. ValuEngine lowered Zoës Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoës Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zoës Kitchen in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

About Zoës Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

