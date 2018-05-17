Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ziopharm Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.9405779986012 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. BidaskClub upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,506. Ziopharm Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Ziopharm Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

