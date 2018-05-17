Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 671,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 458,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $32,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $18,539,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Zendesk from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,128.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $58,146.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,856 shares of company stock worth $2,820,257. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk opened at $55.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $55.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

