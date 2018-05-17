Zeitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $3.62 million and $8,223.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeitcoin alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00073440 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,200,576 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.